JKEEGA seeks withdrawal of 11 kV self-certification policy

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) today urged the Government to withdraw the recently notified 11 kV self-certification policy, saying it raises serious safety concerns, and sought the immediate appointment of Technical Managing Directors in all power sector corporations.

Speaking at a press conference here, JKEEGA General Secretary Pirzada Hidayatullah said the association supports reforms in the power sector but "such reforms must never compromise public safety, statutory accountability, or professional standards."

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On the 11 kV self-certification policy, Hidayatullah said extending self-certification from 650 volts to 11 kV involves high-voltage installations with significant implications for public safety, grid reliability and regulatory oversight. He said the notification, S.O. 193 of 2026, was issued without adequate technical impact assessment, stakeholder consultation or regulatory evaluation.

JKEEGA urged the Government to immediately withdraw the notification or keep it in abeyance and constitute a high-level technical committee comprising officials of the Power Development Department, the Electrical Inspection Wing, power corporations and technical experts to examine the proposal before any implementation.

The association said statutory inspections by the Electrical Inspection Wing remain essential for high-voltage installations and maintained that "electrical safety cannot be diluted in the pursuit of ease of doing business."

JKEEGA also demanded the immediate appointment of Technical Managing Directors in all power sector corporations, saying the recommendation was made by the Unbundling Committee during the restructuring of the erstwhile Power Development Department. "Technical Managing Directors are not an individual demand of engineers but an institutional requirement for professionally managed power utilities. The Unbundling Committee had clearly envisioned technically led corporations, and the Government must implement its recommendations in letter and spirit," Hidayatullah said.

He added, "any reform relating to electrical safety must be based on sound technical principles, meaningful stakeholder consultation, and an uncompromising commitment to public safety."