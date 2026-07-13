JKEEGA aghast over increase of notified voltage from 650 volts to 11 kV

*Appeals CM to take urgent review

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: The executive body of the JKEEGA, under the chairmanship of Sachin Tickoo, president, met here at Jammu and deliberated in detail on the ramifications of the notification SO-193 issued by the Power Development Department, Srinagar on July 7, 2026, whereby the threshold of the "Notified Voltage" for self-certification under Regulations 32 and 45 of the Central Electricity Authority (Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Regulations, 2023 has been enhanced from 650 Volts to 11 kV.

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The Association examined the statutory provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, the CEA Safety Regulations, 2023, the earlier Government Notification SO-368 dated July 15, 2024 and the implications of the impugned notification on electrical safety, public interest and statutory oversight. It said the enhancement of the notified voltage from 650 Volts to 11 kV raises serious concerns relating to public safety, statutory compliance, engineering standards and the legislative intent underlying the Electricity Act, 2003 and the CEA Safety Regulations, 2023.

For all electrical installations, transmission systems and distribution assets owned, controlled or operated by the Govt of Jammu & Kashmir and its utilities, including JPDCL, KPDCL and JKPTCL, the Appropriate Government, is the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, headed by the Chief Minister in his capacity as Minister in charge of the Power Department. But it came to fore that the Minister of Power has not been consulted/ his approval has not been sought before the issuance of this sweeping change in statutory mechanism, as the file was not routed through him despite being a policy matter concerning the Power Sector of J&K.

It is, therefore, difficult to comprehend as to why such an important policy decision of outsourcing safety mechanism was not placed before and considered by the competent Government through the Minister in charge of the Power Department after obtaining the views of all concerned stakeholders, including the Chief Electrical Inspector, JPDCL, KPDCL and JKPTCL.

Instead, the department chose to process the issuance of such a notification through the Lt Governor without even seeking routine approval from the concerned Minister, who coincidentally also happens to be the Chief Minister.

In the absence of an evidence-based assessment justifying the enhancement, the notification gives rise to serious concerns regarding whether all relevant technical and statutory considerations were duly examined before taking a decision having far-reaching implications on public safety.

Now, in case any mishap and loss of lives due to this self-certification at 11 kV level happens, the Minister will be answerable for having allowed such digression from norms as prevailing in numerous other states.

JKEEGA has demanded to constitute a high-level Technical Committee comprising the Chief Electrical Inspector, representatives of the PDD, JPDCL, KPDCL, JKPTCL, engineering associations and other stakeholders to examine the technical, operational, legal and safety implications of enhancing the notified voltage.