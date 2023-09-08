JKCCPEU to stay away from PDD Enggs’ strike, projects issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee of Power Employees Unions (JKCCPEU) today declared to stay away from the mass casual leave strike of the Power engineers in the Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

Talking to media persons at Press Club here today, leaders of the JKCCPEU- Kulbeer Singh, Deep Mehra, Manjeet Singh and others said that all the employees/members of the unions/association affiliated to Coordination Committee have decided to stay away from the mass casual leave programme of the Power Engineers as they were not taken into confidence and moreover, their petty issues at Division, Circle and even Chief Engineer level were not given any importance despite several representations and protests.

Seeking intervention of Principal Secretary, PDD, Deep Mehra said that executive staff of the PDD is suffering for the last over two decades but the officers at the helm of affairs are not conducting DPC meeting which should have been done twice a year. Employees from Lineman II, Lineman –I, Class IV, Technicial –III are suffering since long. They have been left to face stagnation since long.

Mehra said that Employees Welfare Fund has been revoked for the unknown reasons. The employees who die during duty or suffer serious injuries/ amputation etc are not being provided funds. The control of this fund should be handed over to MD or Chief Engineer, he suggested.

He demanded to release the pending wages of the PDL/TDL employees and also issue their seniority list without any more delay.

Demanding Gazetted post for Drafsman cadre, Mehra said staff recruited as Draftsman in the PDD is Diploma holder and they have very limited career progression. They get promoted as Head Draftsman and later to the post of Head Computer. The Head Computer Post be converted into Gazetted cadre. He pointed out that Diploma holder JE is get promoted as Gazetted officer and why there is discrimination with this cadre.

These leaders further demanded to release grade benefit in favour of I/C Head Assistants and I/C Senior Assistants as one time exemption; release of GPF cases pending in Treasury offices for the last 3 to 4 months; clear the pending salary of 9 months of the employees who were given relaxation in age by the Government last year; resolve issues of Matriculation/ ITI diploma holder candidates; the Class IV employees who have cleared type test conducted by the department/ competent authority be promoted as Junior Assistants and rebate in electric charges be given to the PDD employees.