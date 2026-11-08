JKCCC seeks relief for contractors, release of payments

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: The Jammu & Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee Chairman, Ghulam Jeelani Purza has expressed serious concern over the mounting difficulties faced by the contractor fraternity, stating that prolonged delays in payments, restrictions on the availability of construction materials, inadequate budgetary allocations and complicated administrative procedures are severely affecting the pace of developmental works across the Kashmir division.

Talking to media-persons here, Jeelani welcomed the J&K Bank’s recently launched Rahat Scheme, describing it as a positive initiative, while urging the Jammu & Kashmir Bank’s Chairman/CEO and management to extend its benefits to the contractor fraternity as well. He said that contractors have been facing severe financial distress due to payments pending with the government since 2014, resulting in several contractors’ bank accounts turning into Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).

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Explaining the reasons behind the recurring lapse of development funds, Jeelani identified three major issues, including restrictions imposed on mining activities and the availability of construction materials, non-release of contractors’ pending liabilities and unrealistic bidding practices that undermine the execution of development projects.

He said that restrictions on mining activities have created serious difficulties for contractors in procuring essential construction materials, particularly sand and gravel. He alleged that even vehicles transporting materials are being intercepted and subjected to heavy penalties, sometimes amounting to Rs 50,000 and even Rs 1 lakh.

On the issue of pending payments, the JKCCC Chairman said that substantial liabilities dating back to 2014, 2018 and subsequent years remained unsettled of previous governments. He stated that the matter had earlier been taken up with the Lieutenant Governor-led administration, following which the liabilities were examined and the payment process was proposed to be undertaken in phased wise.

He said that the matter had also been taken up with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary; however, contractors were still awaiting concrete relief from the present government.

He appealed to the Chief Minister and the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene personally and ensure the immediate release of genuine pending liabilities. Jeelani questioned the practice of contractors quoting exceptionally high discounts, sometimes ranging between 40 and 50 per cent, against government-approved schedule of rates. He said such unrealistic bidding practices were difficult to understand, particularly when the prices of essential construction materials, diesel, petrol and transportation had witnessed substantial increases. He demanded curb on such practice.