JKCA urges Govt to host next Int’l Film Festival in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Jammu and Kashmir Cine Association (JKCA) convened an executive and general body meeting at Kala Kendra Jammu to press for hosting the second edition of the Union Territory's International Film Festival in Jammu, following the successful conduct of the inaugural festival in Kashmir.

The meeting highlighted the need for greater recognition of Jammu's rich cinematic, cultural, and artistic potential. The Association noted the Department of Information's immediate arrangements to include Jammu in the just concluded festival schedule by honoring the Dogri films of the region at Wave Mall.

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JKCA president Dharminder Kohli stated that the Department of Information's support for Dogri cinema provided encouragement to local filmmakers, creating a dedicated platform and new respect for the Dogri language, culture, and cinematic identity of Jammu.

To promote regional cinema, the Association urged the J&K Government to take concrete measures by providing dedicated theatre space and adequate screening time to local filmmakers, directors, and producers.

The Association called for the introduction of a comprehensive subsidy scheme for film production in the region. It also demanded that the film sector be accorded formal industry status, along with appropriate financial incentives and subsidies to strengthen the regional film industry.

Members at the meeting suggested that since the Association is focused on promoting the cinema of the region, songs and religious albums produced and directed by local directors should also be actively promoted.

The meeting marked the formal induction of Baljit Singh Raina into the Association and announced his appointment as chairman. The Association members discussed holding an investors' meet and agreed to frame a dedicated committee to broad-base the Association's activities and work toward achieving its goals.

Those present at the meeting included Rajesh Khajuria, Amarjit Singh, Irfan Chaudhary, Shammi Malhotra, Sandeep Rattan Verma, Sudesh Verma, Pankaj Khajuria, Maloop Singh, Veena Dogra, Lalita Tapasvi, Baljit Singh Raina and Ravinder Koul, alongside other general members.