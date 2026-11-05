JKCA invites entries for IPL 2027 auction

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has invited applications from its registered players interested in participating in the IPL 2027 Player Auction. As per an official notice, eligible players have been asked to submit their complete particulars and supporting documents through email at jkca.ipl2022@gmail.com by November 15, 2026, 2 pm.

The details required include first and last name, email ID, parentage and date of birth. JKCA clarified that U-19 players must be registered with the Association and should have played at least one First-Class or List A match to be eligible for the auction. For the 2027 season, U-19 players must have been born on or after April 1, 2008.

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The handout stated that the Association will scrutinise and verify all applications before registering eligible players online. Only JKCA-registered players will be considered, and applications received after the deadline will not be entertained. The notice has been issued in accordance with instructions received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).