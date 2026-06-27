JKCA appoints Desh Rattan as officiating president

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) today appointed its vice president, Desh Rattan Dubey, as the officiating president with immediate effect following the suspension of president Javid Ahmad Kitab.

The appointment was approved by the JKCA Apex Council through an official notification issued under Rule 15(b), read with Rules 22 and 23(i) of the JKCA Constitution, pursuant to the resolution passed on June 25, 2026. Dubey will exercise all powers, functions and responsibilities of the president until the Ombudsman's decision or for a period of six months, whichever is earlier.

Advertisement

The notification directed all office bearers, councillors, affiliated clubs, committees, employees and other stakeholders to recognize the authority of the officiating president and extend full cooperation in the discharge of his constitutional duties.

In his first major administrative decision, Dubey withdrew the Special General Meeting (SGM) scheduled for June 27 which had been convened by the suspended president.

In an official order, Dubey stated that Kitab had ceased to exercise the powers of the president following his suspension and, therefore, had no constitutional authority to convene the meeting. The notice declared the SGM call "wholly unauthorized, without jurisdiction, void ab initio and non est in the eyes of law."

The order recalled and withdrew the meeting notice, directing all members, affiliated clubs, office bearers, councillors, committees and employees not to act upon it. The officiating president also instructed all stakeholders to function strictly in accordance with the JKCA Constitution, the Apex Council resolution dated June 25, the notification issued on June 26, and any orders passed by the competent court.