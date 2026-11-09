JKBOSE Targets January 10 For Class 10, 11, 12 Results

Srinagar, Nov 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is targeting January 10 for the declaration of Class 10, 11 and 12 examination results.

JKBOSE Chairman Ghulam Hassan Sheikh said the Board was making efforts to announce the results within the targeted timeline, following the completion of the ongoing examinations.

"After the last paper, it takes around 8 to 10 days to conduct practical examinations and examinations for vocational subjects. We will try to declare the results of all classes by January 10," Sheikh told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

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He, however, cautioned that certain factors could affect the timeline, making it difficult to give a 100 percent assurance on the result declaration date.

On the ongoing examinations, Sheikh said the Class 10 main subject papers had been completed, with only a few additional and vocational subject papers remaining. Most of the main papers for Class 12 had also been conducted, while Class 11 examinations were underway, with three papers completed in each stream.

He said the examinations were being conducted smoothly.

The BOSE chairman Sheikh said the distribution of free textbooks among students of government schools from Classes 1 to 8 had begun alongside the academic session, describing it as the first such exercise in several years to start on time.

He said the distribution would be completed across Kashmir within 8 to 10 days, with books being supplied to Zonal Education Officers for further distribution to schools.

According to the chairman, around 8.2 lakh students in government schools across Jammu and Kashmir are covered under the free textbook scheme, including approximately 3.31 lakh in the Kashmir division.