JKBOSE Removes 20% Marks Condition For Re-Evaluation Of Answer Scripts

JAMMU, Oct 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has withdrawn the condition requiring students to secure at least 20 per cent marks in a subject to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

As per a notification issued by the Board, candidates appearing in Class 10, Class 11, Class 12, Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) and Jammu and Kashmir State Open School examinations for Classes 10 and 12 can now apply for re-evaluation irrespective of the marks obtained in the concerned subject.

The decision modifies the Board’s notification dated May 29, 2006.

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All other existing terms and conditions, including the prescribed procedure, timeline and fee, will remain unchanged, the notification said.

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