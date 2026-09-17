JKBOSE Releases Date Sheet For Class 10th, 11th & 12th Annual Regular Exams 2026
JAMMU, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the date sheet for Class 10th, 11th and 12th Annual Regular 2026 (Oct-Nov session) for Kashmir Division, winter zone areas of Jammu Division and UT of Ladakh....
JAMMU, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the date sheet for Class 10th, 11th and 12th Annual Regular 2026 (Oct-Nov session) for Kashmir Division, winter zone areas of Jammu Division and UT of Ladakh.
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