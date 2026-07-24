JKBOSE Postpones Exams Scheduled For July 25

JAMMU, Jul 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed the Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual 2026 examinations of Class 11 (HSP-I) scheduled for July 25. Fresh dates for the postponed examinations will be notified separately.

As per the notification issued, the examination of the Jammu and Kashmir State Open School (JKSOS Class 12) will be held on the dates already notified, at the Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Kargil centres.