Srinagar, Nov 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has constituted a committee to enquire into the alleged use of unfair means at two examination centres located at Burn Hall School, Sonwar, Srinagar.

As per Order issued by JKBOSE, the enquiry relates to Centre No's 239055/HSE-I and 239056/HSE-I where alleged use of mobile phone was reported on 16th of November, 2026 during HSP-I (Class 11th) Annual/ Regular, 2026 examination for Geography / Psychology / Music / Philosophy / Education / Business Studies.

The committee comprising of following officers, headed by Chief Education Officer, Srinagar, has been constituted:

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Principal, Government HSS, Amira Kadal, Srinagar, Assistant Secretary, Examination-I, KD, and Assistant Secretary, Strong Room-KD.

The committee shall enquire the incident in detail, identify the person(s) responsible for videographing the incident and uploading it on social media platforms.

The committee shall also fix the responsibility under whose vigil the incident has occurred in flagrant violation of examination protocol and circular instructions of JKBOSE and shall submit report within three days to the office of the undersigned.