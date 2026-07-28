JKBOSE notifies revised date- sheet for postponed exams

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (J&K BOSE) has notified the revised date sheet for the conduct of recently postponed examinations.

These include Annual (Private) / Bi-annual 2026 examinations of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Higher Secondary Part -1 (11th Class), Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class) and Jammu & Kashmir State Open School (JK SOS 12th Class), which were postponed earlier because of bad weather.

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Accordingly, the stakeholders have been advised to take necessary steps for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination at the designated examination centres as per the revised date-sheet.