JKBOSE notifies examination dates for class 10, 11 & 12

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has notified the date sheets for classes 10, 11 and 12 for the examination session Annual Regular (Oct-Nov) 2026 for Kashmir Division, winter zone areas of Jammu Division, and UT of Ladakh.

As per the date sheet, the Class 10 examinations will commence on October 19 for Mathematics paper, and will conclude on November 18 with Computer Science.

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The class 12 examinations likewise begin on October 21 and the class 11 on October 29. All examinations will begin at 11:00 AM and conclude at 2 PM.

The exam centres will be reflected on student's Admit Cards, who have been advised to bring these along for identification on each examination day. The practical exam schedules will be issued separately by the respective Joint Secretaries of Examination of JD and KD.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE has given major relief to students of Class 12th regarding subject change and eligibility.

As per a fresh notification issued by Director Academics Dr Parveen Singh, JKBOSE has amended the rule for passing corresponding subjects in Class 11th.

Earlier, if a student changed a subject in Class 12th or took admission from another board, he had to pass that subject in Class 11th as well. Now this condition has been removed.

If a student has passed Class 11th from any other recognized board and wants admission in Class 12th in a JKBOSE-affiliated school, he will not need to pass the corresponding subject in Class 11th, even if that subject is not offered by JKBOSE (within the same stream).

If a student is already studying in Class 12th in a JKBOSE school and changes any subject within the same stream (Arts, Science, Commerce), he will also not be required to pass that changed subject in Class 11th, provided the subject change is otherwise allowed under JKBOSE rules.

The new rule will be applicable from session 2025-26 onwards. However, the Board clarified that all other eligibility conditions, subject combination rules and academic requirements will remain same.