JKBOSE Notifies Date Sheet For Higher Secondary Part-I Annual (Private)/ Bi-Annual Examination 2026

SRINAGAR, Jun 18: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has notified the Date Sheet for the Higher Secondary Part-I (Class 11th) Examination, Session Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual 2026, for both Kashmir Division and Winter/Summer Zone areas of Jammu Division, including the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The examinations shall commence on 7 July, 2026 and conclude on 27 July, 2026. All examinations will be conducted in the morning shift commencing at 9:30 AM.

The detailed faculty-wise date sheet has been uploaded on the official JKBOSE website. The date sheet for practical examinations shall be issued separately by the respective Joint Secretaries.

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JKBOSE has advised all examinees to strictly adhere to the instructions printed on their admit cards and refrain from carrying any prohibited material, including mobile phones, electronic gadgets, headphones, Bluetooth devices, or any incriminating material, into the examination centres.