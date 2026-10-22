JKBOSE Grants Annual Exam Eligibility To Private, Bi-Annual Pass-Outs

Srinagar, Oct 22: In a significant relief for students, The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced that the candidates who clear private or bi-annual examinations will be eligible to sit for the succeeding annual regular examination.

Director Academics of JKBOSE, Dr Parveen Singh said that the move is aimed to bridge the discontinuity of studies of students in their academic pursuits

JKBOSE in a notification said that the concerned schools shall facilitate their admission in the next class accordingly.

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“Such students will be eligible to take annual examinations irrespective of any bar notified earlier,” reads the notification.

JKBOSE said, “In amplification to the previous notification issued in 2017, it is notified for information of all the stakeholders that the students qualifying their Annual (Private, bi-annual examination in any calendar year shall be eligible to appear in the succeeding annual regular examination to bridge discontinuity in their academic pursuits.”

See Notification Click Here.....