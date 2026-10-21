JKBOSE Bans Mobile Phones For Supervisory Staff During Board Exams

JAMMU, Oct 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has prohibited examination supervisory staff from carrying mobile phones during examination hours to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of board examinations.

According to a circular issued by the Board on October 21, 2026, all centre superintendents have been directed to ensure that supervisory staff deposit their mobile phones with them before the commencement of examinations.

The centre superintendents will be personally responsible for implementing the instructions and ensuring strict compliance with the order.

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However, centre superintendents have been exempted from the restriction and will be permitted to keep mobile phones for effective communication with the divisional, sub-divisional and branch offices of JKBOSE, as well as through their departmental hierarchy.