JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 For Leh Division Declared, Here’s Direct Link To Check

LADAKH: Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 12th Leh division results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website- jkbose.ac.in. The JKBOSE class 12th Leh division results can be checked by following the steps given below. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here for their convenience.

How to check the JKBOSE 12th Leh result