JKBBA reschedules Sub-Junior National selection trials

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: The J&K Ball Badminton Association (JKBBA) has rescheduled the selection trials-cum-residential coaching camp for the 45th Sub-Junior National Ball Badminton Championship 2026-27.

The trials will now be held on September 14 at 2 pm at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar, followed by a 14-day residential coaching camp from September 15 at the same venue. The national championship is scheduled at Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, from October 3 to 7.

Advertisement

All district units have been asked to submit entries by September 13 before 11 am. Interested players can register with the General Secretary, JKBBA, at 7006533375 through Call/WhatsApp. Players must bring certificates, two photographs and original age proof with a photocopy.