JKB Zonal office closed in Anantnag after employees test COVID positive

ANANTNAG: The Zonal Office of Jammu and Kashmir Bank (JKB) in this south Kashmir district was closed on Tuesday after eight employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

They said tests of employees were conducted yesterday in the JKB zonal office. However, eight employees had tested COVID-19 positive, they said, adding that the bank administration ordered closure of the office.

Today, the bank office was closed as a precautionary measure, they said adding employee who tested positive for COVID were directed to isolate themselves.

Meanwhile, people who had visited the bank office during the past few days are advised to go for COVID-19 tests.

According official reports, Anantnag district has 5652 positive cases, including 48 cases reported on Monday. There are 337 active positive cases till last night while 5214 have recovered, including 24 on Monday, the reports said adding 101 people have died due to COVID in the district till last night.