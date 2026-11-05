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Home / Latest News / JKAS Officer Zakir Hussain Wani Posted As OSD To Forest Minister

JKAS Officer Zakir Hussain Wani Posted As OSD To Forest Minister

JAMMU, Nov 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred JKAS officer Zakir Hussain Wani, currently posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, and posted him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Minister for Forest,...

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Daily Excelsior
08:06 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred JKAS officer Zakir Hussain Wani, currently posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, and posted him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment and Rural Development, with immediate effect.

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