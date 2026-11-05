JKAS Officer Zakir Hussain Wani Posted As OSD To Forest Minister
JAMMU, Nov 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred JKAS officer Zakir Hussain Wani, currently posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, and posted him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Minister for Forest,...
JAMMU, Nov 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred JKAS officer Zakir Hussain Wani, currently posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, and posted him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment and Rural Development, with immediate effect.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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