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Home / J&K Govt Orders / JKAS Officer Transferred In Ladakh

JKAS Officer Transferred In Ladakh

LEH, Oct 19: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has transferred JKAS officer Shabbir Hussain (JKAS), currently posted as OSD to the Commissioner/Secretary of the Revenue Department, and posted him as the Additional Commissioner in the office of...

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Daily Excelsior
03:58 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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LEH, Oct 19: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has transferred JKAS officer Shabbir Hussain (JKAS), currently posted as OSD to the Commissioner/Secretary of the Revenue Department, and posted him as the Additional Commissioner in the office of the Divisional Commissioner, UT of Ladakh.

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