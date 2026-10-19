JKAS Officer Transferred In Ladakh
LEH, Oct 19: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has transferred JKAS officer Shabbir Hussain (JKAS), currently posted as OSD to the Commissioner/Secretary of the Revenue Department, and posted him as the Additional Commissioner in the office of...
LEH, Oct 19: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has transferred JKAS officer Shabbir Hussain (JKAS), currently posted as OSD to the Commissioner/Secretary of the Revenue Department, and posted him as the Additional Commissioner in the office of the Divisional Commissioner, UT of Ladakh.
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