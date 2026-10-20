JKAS officer transferred in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 19: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has transferred JKAS officer Shabbir Hussain and posted him as Additional Commissioner in the office of the Divisional Commissioner, UT of Ladakh.

Prior to his posting, Shabbir was posted as OSD to the Commissioner Secretary, Revenue Department.

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"In the interest of the administration, Shabbir Hussain, is hereby transferred from his present place of posting as OSD to the Commissioner Secretary, Revenue Department, and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of the Divisional Commissioner, UT of Ladakh, with immediate effect and until further orders," read an order issued by the General Administration Department.