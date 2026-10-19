Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / JKAS Officer Parvinder Kour Posted As Deputy Commissioner Relief Organisation

JKAS Officer Parvinder Kour Posted As Deputy Commissioner Relief Organisation

JAMMU, Oct 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted JKAS officer Parvinder Kour as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organisation (Migrants), Jammu, against an available vacancy. According to a Government order, Kour was earlier posted as Registrar, District Doda, with the...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:15 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Oct 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted JKAS officer Parvinder Kour as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organisation (Migrants), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

According to a Government order, Kour was earlier posted as Registrar, District Doda, with the additional charge of General Manager, District Industries Centre (DIC), Doda.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra