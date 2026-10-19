JKAS Officer Parvinder Kour Posted As Deputy Commissioner Relief Organisation
JAMMU, Oct 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted JKAS officer Parvinder Kour as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organisation (Migrants), Jammu, against an available vacancy. According to a Government order, Kour was earlier posted as Registrar, District Doda, with the...
JAMMU, Oct 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted JKAS officer Parvinder Kour as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organisation (Migrants), Jammu, against an available vacancy.
According to a Government order, Kour was earlier posted as Registrar, District Doda, with the additional charge of General Manager, District Industries Centre (DIC), Doda.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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