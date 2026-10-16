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Home / Latest News / JKAS Association Calls One-Day Pen-Down Strike Over 'Humiliation' Of Woman Officer

JKAS Association Calls One-Day Pen-Down Strike Over 'Humiliation' Of Woman Officer

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: The Interim Body of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Association has called a one-day pen-down strike in protest against the alleged humiliation of a woman JKAS officer during an official meeting on October 14. In...

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Daily Excelsior
11:40 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 16: The Interim Body of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Association has called a one-day pen-down strike in protest against the alleged humiliation of a woman JKAS officer during an official meeting on October 14.

In a communication to its members, the Interim Body of the JKAS Association, also referred to as AJJSKA, said the protest was aimed at defending the dignity, self-respect and institutional honour of the service fraternity.

The association urged its members to stand united in solidarity, asserting that an alleged attack on the dignity of one officer was a matter of concern for the entire fraternity.

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The proposed protest follows an alleged incident during an official meeting on October 14, in which a woman JKAS officer was reportedly humiliated by a senior IAS officer.

The association has called upon its members to participate in the protest to express solidarity with the officer and uphold the dignity of the administrative service.

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