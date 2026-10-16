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Home / Videos / JKAS Association Calls One-Day Pen-Down Strike Over 'Humiliation' Of Woman Officer

JKAS Association Calls One-Day Pen-Down Strike Over 'Humiliation' Of Woman Officer

The Interim Body of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Association has called a one-day pen-down strike in protest against the alleged humiliation of a woman JKAS officer during an official meeting on October 14. ...

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Daily Excelsior
03:08 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The Interim Body of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Association has called a one-day pen-down strike in protest against the alleged humiliation of a woman JKAS officer during an official meeting on October 14.

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