JKAP protests against power tariff hike, seeks rollback

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) Provincial president Manjit Singh on Saturday led a massive protest at Gandhi Nagar here against the National Conference-led Government over the recent 6.84 per cent hike in electricity tariff, accusing the Government of burdening consumers despite continued power cuts and rising electricity bills.

Carrying party flags and placards, a large number of JKAP workers raised slogans against the Government, including "Omar Abdullah Hai Hai" and "NC Government Hai Hai". They also raised the slogan, "Bijli Pani De Na Sake, Woh Sarkar Nikami Hai", alleging that the administration had failed to provide adequate basic services to the people.

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Addressing media persons during the protest, Manjit Singh sharply criticised the Omar Abdullah-led Government and the Congress, which he described as its supporting ally, over the tariff hike. He said the decision had come at a time when ordinary consumers were already struggling with prolonged power cuts and what he termed inflated electricity bills.

"People are being forced to pay more for electricity even when they continue to face unscheduled power cuts. The Government cannot claim to provide relief to the people while simultaneously increasing their financial burden," Manjit Singh said.

He reminded the National Conference of the promises made during the Assembly election campaign. He said NC had promised 200 units of free electricity, one lakh Government jobs in a year, 12 LPG cylinders, and regularisation of daily wagers, contractual and ad hoc employees.

Manjit Singh alleged that nearly two years after the Government assumed office, the major promises made to voters remained unfulfilled. He questioned the justification for increasing the power tariff when consumers were yet to see a corresponding improvement in electricity supply. He questioned the role of the BJP's 29 MLAs, particularly with regard to issues affecting people in the Jammu region.

Prominent among those who participated in the protest included- Arun Kumar Chibber, Ajaz Kazmi, Balbir Singh, Abhay Bakaya, Raman Thapa, Harpreet Singh, Hans Raj Dogra, Badrinath Sharma, Bhagat Ram, Bodh Raj Bhagat; Sahil Bharti and Raqeeq Khan.