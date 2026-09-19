JKAP getting stronger day by day: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Prof Vijay Anand today joined the J&K Apni Party under the leadership of Party president Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari, expressing his resolve to contribute to society and public welfare after his retirement.

Prof Anand said he was impressed by the policies, programmes and people-oriented approach of the J&K Apni Party, which prompted him to associate himself with the party. He said that after retirement, he wanted to utilise his experience, knowledge and capabilities for the larger good of society and remain actively engaged in matters of public importance.

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Bukhari, along with Provincial president Manjit Singh, welcomed Prof Anand into the party fold and expressed confidence that his association would further strengthen the organisation. Welcoming the new entrant, Bukhari said that the Apni Party values the participation of experienced professionals and individuals who wish to contribute to society. He maintained that the entry of Prof Anand would add further strength to the party and its efforts to remain connected with people at the grassroots. He claimed that party is getting stronger day by day in the region.

Manjit Singh also welcomed Prof Anand and said that the party would benefit from his experience and perspective. He said that people who come forward with the intention of serving society can make a meaningful contribution to public life.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Anand said his decision to join the Apni Party was not merely a political association but an effort to dedicate the next phase of his life to social service and constructive public engagement.

Meanwhile, prominent PDP associate, Shahrukh Khan from Banihal also joined Apni Party along with colleagues today.

Party president Altaf Bukhari, along with other senior party leaders, accorded a warm welcome to the new entrants who joined the party today, during an event organised at the party headquarters here.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari said that their joining would further strengthen the party at the grassroot level in Banihal area and Chenab region.