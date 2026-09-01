JKAACL releases Punjabi book ‘Reejhan De Jharney’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: The J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) organised a book release function at Lal Mandi, Srinagar to release 'Reejhan De Jharney', a collection of Punjabi Ghazals authored by renowned Punjabi writer Ajit Singh Mastana.

The function was presided over by Prof. Gurcharan Singh Raina.

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Harvinder Kour, Secretary, JKAACL, S. Jaipal Singh, Dr. Sukhwinder Singh and Popinder Singh Paras, Editor, Sheeraza Punjabi also shared the dais.

Harvinder Kour, Secretary, JKAACL said that Mastana has dedicated a significant part of his life to the promotion and development of Punjabi literature and language.

S. Jaipal Singh, chief guest appreciated the literary contribution of Ajit Singh Mastana.

In his presidential address, Prof. Gurcharan Singh Raina appreciated the efforts of the Academy in promoting and preserving the rich literary traditions of the region. He said that Mastana always deserved recognition for his significant contribution to Punjabi literature.

Dr. Sukhwinder Singh, retired Associate Professor from Punjab presented a scholarly paper highlighting various aspects of the literary work of Ajit Singh Mastana.

Rattan Singh Kanwal and Ranbir Singh also highlighted the literary journey and contribution of Ajit Singh Mastana through their respective papers.

Popinder Singh Paras, Editor, Sheeraza Punjabi also spoke on the occasion.

Ajit Singh Mastana, author of the book, expressed his gratitude to the Academy for continued support and encouragement to writers, poets and literary personalities belonging to different languages.

Proceedings of the programme were conducted by Popinder Singh Paras, Editor, Sheeraza Punjabi, who also presented the vote of thanks.