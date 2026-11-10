JKAACL releases Khursheed Dar’s ‘Kupwara—An Abode of Saints’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages released the book ‘Kupwara—An Abode of Saints’ at its seminar hall, Lal Mandi, here today.

Authored by Khursheed Ahmad Dar, a teacher and educationist from Kupwara district, the book introduces readers to the forgotten shrines and heritage sites of the district. The proceedings of the book release ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Dr Abid, Editor English Section, JKAACL.

Advertisement

Former secretary of the Academy and Additional Director, Prasar Bharati, was the chief guest while Prof Mohd Amin from the Department of Education, University of Kashmir, attended as the guest of honour.

Dr Showkat Ali presented a review of the book, beginning with a couplet by the renowned Kashmiri poet Prakash Ram. He observed that, in mysticism, nights hold greater significance than illuminated days. He offered a comprehensive analysis of every chapter of the book and also discussed the observations and comments of established literary figures included in it.

This was followed by the formal launch and release of the book. In his brief address, Khursheed Ahmad Dar spoke about his literary journey and his efforts to document the cultural heritage and spiritual legacy of Sufi saints.

The highlight of the ceremony was the thought-provoking presidential address delivered by Dr Rafiq Masoodi. Speaking about the author’s temperament and literary approach, Dr Masoodi observed that Khursheed Ahmad Dar never writes unless he is completely satisfied with his research.