JKAACL organises valedictory function of Children’s Summer Workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) today organised the Valedictory and Certificate Distribution Ceremony of its 20-day Children's Summer Workshop at Abhinav Theatre, Jammu.

The workshop provided training in Theatre, Painting and Dance, culminating in a vibrant showcase of the participants' creative achievements through theatre performances, dance presentations and an exhibition of paintings created during the workshop.

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MLA Jammu West, Arvind Gupta, was the chief guest on the occasion, while B. M. Sharma, Principal Secretary, Department of Culture, graced the function as the guest of honour.

In his address, Arvind Gupta lauded JKAACL for providing a vibrant platform to children to explore and nurture their artistic talents. He said that such initiatives play a vital role in promoting creativity, confidence and cultural awareness among the younger generation. He appreciated the Academy for its sustained efforts in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir and assured his continued support to such endeavours.

Speaking on the occasion, B. M. Sharma said that art and culture are indispensable for the holistic development of children. He appreciated the Academy for successfully conducting the 20-day workshop and observed that exposure to theatre, dance and visual arts helps shape disciplined, confident and socially responsible individuals. He encouraged the young participants to continue pursuing their artistic interests with dedication and passion.

Earlier, Sonali Arun Gupta, Additional Secretary, JKAACL, welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the Academy's continued commitment towards nurturing young talent through meaningful cultural and artistic initiatives.

The audience was treated to impressive theatre performances, colourful dance presentations and an exhibition of paintings created during the workshop, all of which reflected the enthusiasm and creativity of the young participants.

The Painting Workshop was conducted by renowned cartoonist Chandrashekhar, assisted by Jyeshtha Jamwal. The Theatre Workshop was conducted by Neeraj Kant, while the Dance Workshop was conducted by Himani Kapoor. The dedicated guidance of the instructors enabled the participants to develop their artistic skills and confidently present their work before a large audience.

Dr. Javed Rahi, Chief Editor, Gojri, JKAACL, presented the vote of thanks. The proceedings of the programme were ably conducted by Alka Sharma.