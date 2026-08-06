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Home / State / JKAACL organises seminar, remembers eminent Punjabi Writers

JKAACL organises seminar, remembers eminent Punjabi Writers

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Aug 5: The J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) here today organized a Punjabi seminar at Tagore Hall, Srinagar and paid tribute to six eminent deceased Punjabi writers of J&K whose literary contributions have significantly...

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Daily Excelsior
04:48 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries releasing the latest issues of JKAACL's Punjabi journal, Sheeraza Punjabi in Srinagar.

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: The J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) here today organized a Punjabi seminar at Tagore Hall, Srinagar and paid tribute to six eminent deceased Punjabi writers of J&K whose literary contributions have significantly enriched Punjabi language and literature.

The programme commenced with a two-minute silence to mourn the sad demise of S. Niranjan Singh, Principal, Gamraj, Tral, an esteemed educationist. The participants paid heartfelt tribute and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.

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The dignitaries present on the dais included Harvinder Kour, Secretary, JKAACL; Lal Chand, Additional Secretary, JKAACL; Ajit Singh Mastana; Dr. Sukhvinder Singh; Dalbir Singh Sodhi and Popinder Singh Paras, Senior Editor, Sheeraza Punjabi.

The seminar commemorated the literary legacy of Kanwal Kashmiri, Saran Singh, Ichhupal, Harmohinder Singh Harji, Mohinder Singh Rikhi and R.S Bali. Scholarly papers on their lives, work and literary contributions of these literary persons were presented by Rattan Singh Kanwal, Mangat Singh Jugnu, R.S Rajan, Dr. Sukhvinder Singh, Dr. Satwant Singh and Joginder Singh Shan.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Harvinder Kour emphasised the need to preserve, promote and strengthen Punjabi language and literature.

Ajit Singh Mastana delivered the keynote address and highlighted the literary legacy and contribution of the writers being commemorated.

Dalbir Singh Sodhi and Dr. Sukhvinder Singh also spoke on the occasion.

Latest issues of the Academy's prestigious Punjabi journal, Sheeraza Punjabi, were also released on the occasion.

Proceedings of the seminar were conducted by Popinder Singh Paras, Senior Editor, Sheeraza Punjabi. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Lal Chand, Additional Secretary, JKAACL.

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