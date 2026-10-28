JKAACL organises seminar on life, teachings of Guru Nanak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages today organised a day-long seminar on the life, teachings and enduring spiritual legacy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, bringing together eminent scholars, researchers and distinguished personalities to reflect on his universal message of peace, equality, oneness and human brotherhood.

Renowned author and researcher Amardeep Singh from Singapore was the keynote speaker of the programme. Through an engaging audio-visual presentation, he explored Guru Nanak Dev Ji's life, travels, spiritual philosophy and contribution to Sikhism, drawing upon historical documentation, visual evidence and research-based insights.

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Sonali Arun Gupta, Special Secretary, JKAACL, welcomed the distinguished guests, speakers and audience. In her welcome address, she highlighted the universal relevance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's philosophy and emphasised the importance of upholding his teachings of peace, equality, mutual respect and understanding in contemporary society.

Lt General (Retd) R S Reen, who was among the distinguished dignitaries, introduced Amardeep Singh and appreciated his efforts in documenting and bringing to light lesser-known historical, cultural and spiritual legacies associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji's travels.

Amardeep used the audio-visual medium to connect historical narratives with geographical locations, communities and cultural memories associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Through carefully documented visuals and research-based findings, he brought attention to forgotten legacies linked to the Guru's journeys and highlighted the continuing relevance of his message of oneness, universal brotherhood and respect for all faiths. The presentation offered the audience an insightful perspective on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's far-reaching spiritual influence and his enduring contribution to humanity.

The seminar also featured a lecture by Commodore D S Sodi on "Guru Nanak's travels in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir." He discussed the historical and spiritual associations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji with these regions, highlighting their importance in the broader context of the Guru's travels, teachings and interactions with diverse communities.

Dr Vaidehi Taman delivered a lecture titled "From Guru Nanak to Modern Kashmir: A Legacy of Faith, Courage and Survival." She reflected on the continuing influence of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings on Kashmir's cultural and spiritual landscape, underlining their relevance in promoting resilience, peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and communal harmony.

The programme provided a platform for meaningful engagement with the historical, cultural and spiritual dimensions of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's legacy. The proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks by Popinder Singh Paras, Editor, Punjabi, JKAACL.