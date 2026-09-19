JK4C to focus on victim-centric response to cybercrime: SSP

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP Jammu and Kashmir Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (JK4C), Mohammad Yaseen Kichloo, today said the newly established centre will adopt a victim-centric approach to cybercrime, with a major focus on financial frauds and faster response to complaints.

Addressing a press conference here the SSP said the JK4C has been established on the pattern of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the central nodal agency for coordinating efforts against cybercrime.

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"The newly established centre is victim-centric, with a primary focus on tackling financial frauds," he said.

Kichloo said the centre has separate wings for cyber operations, cyber investigation and online crimes against women and children.

The SSP said complaints can be registered through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or by calling the 1930 helpline, following which the complaints would be routed to the concerned police station for further action.

"About 90% of cybercrime complaints are financial complaints involving frauds with people," he said, adding that dedicated staff would work to address such complaints at the earliest.

Kichloo said that the Cyber Investigation Wing will have investigating officers to probe cybercrime cases, while the Online Crime Against Women and Children wing will exclusively deal with crimes involving women and children, including complaints related to child sexual abuse material.

The SSP said system would also facilitate coordination between police and banks in cases where money has been transferred fraudulently.

He said victims should immediately report financial fraud through 1930 or the cybercrime portal so that the police can coordinate with banks to freeze the suspected funds before they are moved further. "If the inquiry finds that an account should not remain frozen, it can also be unfrozen," he said.

Kichloo said complaints involving larger financial losses would be dealt with through FIR proceedings as per applicable guidelines, adding that complaints involving more than Rs 1 lakh would be subject to the zero-FIR mechanism before being transferred to the concerned police station.

He said banks were also using artificial intelligence to identify unusual transactions and possible mule accounts and alert authorities and account holders.