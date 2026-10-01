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Home / Videos / J&K Youth’s Commitment to Peace, Development Defeating Nefarious Designs Of Pakistan : DGP

J&K Youth’s Commitment to Peace, Development Defeating Nefarious Designs Of Pakistan : DGP

J&K Police DGP Nalin Prabhat large participation of youth in marathon suggest that they are committed to peace and development of J&K who are also defeating nefarious designs of our unholy neighbour ( Pakistan) ...

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Daily Excelsior
06:42 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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J&K Police DGP Nalin Prabhat large participation of youth in marathon suggest that they are committed to peace and development of J&K who are also defeating nefarious designs of our unholy neighbour ( Pakistan)

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