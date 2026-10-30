J&K youth excelling in all fields: LG

‘Pedal Through Paradise will inspire youth’

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today said that Jammu Kashmir is emerging as a land of possibilities where youth are excelling in sports, education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

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Sinha, while felicitating the winners of the "Pedal Through Paradise" cycling event organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police, said that the achievement of winners symbolises the changing face of Jammu & Kashmir and highlighted the potential of youth to contribute to inclusive growth and national development.

The LG observed that the Civic Action Programmes of the Jammu & Kashmir Police have created new opportunities for youth engagement, skill development and sporting excellence, fostering confidence and constructive participation in society.

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"The story of Jammu & Kashmir is no longer confined to the challenges of the past but it is also the story of the efforts of the present and the possibilities of the future," he added.

Sinha said that he has always emphasised that the true upliftment of any region occurs when its youth have faith in their eyes, opportunities in their hands, and a feeling of unity in their hearts.

"I am confident that events such as "Pedal Through Paradise" will inspire the youth of Jammu & Kashmir to contribute significantly to the development of the nation through their talent, hard work, and determination," he added.

The LG stated that initiatives like 'Pedal Through Paradise' and 'Jashn-e-Dal' are more than sporting competitions and they inspire discipline, perseverance and resilience among participants. He called upon citizens to embrace positive ideas, knowledge and innovation for collective advancement.

He said the youth power is the nation's greatest asset and encouraged young generation to actively participate in sports and community programmes. He also reiterated the importance of building a drug-free Jammu & Kashmir, stressing that society must support and rehabilitate those affected by substance abuse with empathy and care.

Sinha urged all stakeholders to work together for peace, progress and a healthy, prosperous and secure Jammu & Kashmir, and congratulated all participants for carrying forward the spirit of positive change through sports.

"It is the collective responsibility of all of us to provide the youth with platforms where their energy receives a positive direction, their talent receives encouragement, and their dreams receive the opportunity to be realised.

He said that all sections of society must participate in the fight against drugs.

"We must take three resolves today- first, we will always move forward for peace, we will move forward for progress and we will move forward to build a healthy, prosperous, secure, and bright Jammu & Kashmir," he said.

The LG lauded the enthusiasm, determination and aspirations displayed by the participants. He emphasized that the true progress of any region is secured when its youth have access to opportunities, confidence in their abilities and a strong sense of unity.

Sinha said that the event reflected the optimism, self-confidence and vibrant spirit of a new Jammu & Kashmir, driven by the energy and talent of its youth.

The LG commended the Jammu & Kashmir Police for extending their role beyond security and law enforcement through meaningful community outreach initiatives. He said that the programmes such as "Pedal Through Paradise" demonstrate a commitment to strengthening bonds of trust with citizens by combining discipline with inspiration and duty with social responsibility.

"Initiatives such as 'Pedal Through Paradise' are testimony to the fact that the Jammu & Kashmir Police have combined security with compassion, discipline with inspiration, and duty with social commitment, so that bonds of the heart may be forged with the people of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," he said.