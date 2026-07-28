SRINAGAR, July 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir's youth are the architects of India's future and that skills, innovation and confidence, not degrees alone will determine success in the rapidly changing world.

Addressing students during the Mega Job Fair at Amar Singh College here, the Lieutenant Governor, said the initiative was an important step towards connecting young people with employment opportunities and empowering them to realise their aspirations.

The Lieutenant Governor said the job fair was not merely a recruitment event but an opportunity to give direction to the dreams of thousands of young people aspiring to build successful careers.

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Calling upon the youth to contribute towards nation-building, the Lieutenant Governor said, "You are the architects of India's future. You are the strength of Skill India and the driving force behind Digital India."

He said he understood that young people require the right opportunities, proper guidance and continuous encouragement to succeed. "The primary objective of such initiatives is to create opportunities so that our youth can contribute meaningfully to society's progress and the nation's development," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that the present era demands practical skills alongside academic qualifications.

"Today is not the time to focus only on earning degrees. It is equally important to sharpen your skills because in a rapidly changing world, only those who continuously upgrade themselves will move ahead," he said.

He said the objective of the Mega Job Fair was not confined to providing employment alone but also to developing confidence, capabilities and a future-ready workforce capable of meeting emerging industry demands.

Sinha said the skilled workforce of Jammu and Kashmir would play an important role in achieving the vision of a developed India.

Addressing teachers, he said their role had become more significant than ever before and urged educational institutions to prepare students who possess confidence, skills and the ability to adapt to changing times.

"I want to tell all teachers that your responsibility has become even more important. We must build institutions that prepare confident and skilled youth who are ready to begin a new journey with self-belief," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir would emerge as a developed region where every young man and woman gets an opportunity to showcase their talent and fulfil their aspirations.

"We must build a developed Jammu and Kashmir where every young person gets the opportunity to display their skills and every dream finds fulfilment," he added. (KNO)