J&K Yogasana Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: The 7th J&K UT-level Yogasana Sports Championship-cum-Trial 2026-27 concluded at the Indoor Sports Hall, Sehpora, Ganderbal, with around 400 athletes from 19 districts participating in the three-day event.

Organised by the J&K Yogasana Sports Association under the recognition and sponsorship of the J&K Sports Council and affiliation with Yogasana Bharat, the championship was held from October 5 to 7. Competitions were conducted in Traditional Yogasana, Artistic Single, Artistic Pair, Rhythmic Pair, Artistic Group and Traditional Group events in Sub-Junior, Junior and senior categories for men and women.

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The championship also served as a selection trial for upcoming national-level competitions. Athletes displayed their skills in flexibility, strength, balance and concentration. At the valedictory ceremony, the Commanding Officer, 24 Rashtriya Rifles, Ganderbal, was the chief guest. DySP Urhan, Dr Imran, Aadil, JKYSA vice president, and Rahil, Manager, Sehpora Stadium, were also present. Tyoba Nazir was adjudged best female player, while Bilal Dar of Budgam was named best male player.