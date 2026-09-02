J&K | Work To Start Soon On Samba-Battal Road, BRO Allocates Funds: Jitendra

Jammu, Sep 2: Good news has poured in for the inhabitants of Udhampur, Samba and Kathua districts as the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has allocated funds for the restoration and repair work on the strategic Samba-Battal road connecting two major highways of Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is a Member of Parliament from Kathua Constituency, in a post on X said, "In response to a public demand from the local people, an assurance was given on 31st August to the local natives that the issues related to repair and restoration of the above road through BRO and sanction of the required amount would be resolved at the earliest. I am glad to share that within 48 hours, BRO has issued orders for allocation of Rs 38.84 Cr for rehabilitation work on Samba - Battal Road. The said amount will be released within one week. Meanwhile, the work is being started immediately. This is yet another reiteration of the promptness and sensitivity with which the government headed by PM Sh @NarendraModi ji responds to the genuine grievances of its citizens.