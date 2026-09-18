J&K | Woman Among 3 Held With Over 500 Gold Coins

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Three persons, including a woman, were apprehended and over 500 gold coins were recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, official sources said.

They said that during checking of a vehicle bearing Madhya Pradesh registration at Mirbazar locality of the south Kashmir district, security forces recovered 500-600 gold coins from it.

The weight and value of the coins seized are not immediately known.

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The vehicle, which was heading from Qazigund towards Srinagar, was seized and taken to Police Post Mirbazar, they said.

Three persons, including a woman, on board the vehicle were taken into custody, the sources said.

Further questioning and investigation are going on, they added.