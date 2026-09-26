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Home / Videos / J&K Witnessing Tremendous Development in Medical, Education Sectors Under PM Modi : Dr Jitendra

J&K Witnessing Tremendous Development in Medical, Education Sectors Under PM Modi : Dr Jitendra

MoS Dr Jitendra Singh said J&K witnessed Huge Development in Medical, Education Sector Under PM Modi’s Leadership. Dr Jitendra Singh today attended Aarogya Shikhar Samman function at Jammu where he was the chief guest. Leading doctors of the Jammu...

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Daily Excelsior
05:27 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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MoS Dr Jitendra Singh said J&K witnessed Huge Development in Medical, Education Sector Under PM Modi’s Leadership. Dr Jitendra Singh today attended Aarogya Shikhar Samman function at Jammu where he was the chief guest. Leading doctors of the Jammu were felicitated and honoured in the function .

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