J&K Witnessing Tremendous Development in Medical, Education Sectors Under PM Modi : Dr Jitendra
MoS Dr Jitendra Singh said J&K witnessed Huge Development in Medical, Education Sector Under PM Modi’s Leadership. Dr Jitendra Singh today attended Aarogya Shikhar Samman function at Jammu where he was the chief guest. Leading doctors of the Jammu...
MoS Dr Jitendra Singh said J&K witnessed Huge Development in Medical, Education Sector Under PM Modi’s Leadership. Dr Jitendra Singh today attended Aarogya Shikhar Samman function at Jammu where he was the chief guest. Leading doctors of the Jammu were felicitated and honoured in the function .
Advertisement
Advertisement