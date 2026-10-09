J&K wins YSPA National Federation Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir team clinched the gold medal and first position in the 6th YSPA National Federation Cup 2026 held at Calangute, Goa, bringing laurels to the Union Territory in tennis ball cricket.

The J&K players displayed teamwork, discipline and determination throughout the championship to emerge champions at the national-level event.

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A felicitation and certificate distribution ceremony was held in Jammu today to honour the team for its achievement. MLA East Jammu Yudhvir Sethi presented certificates to the players. Former Corporator, Ward No 10, Jammu Anil Masoom and guests Viney Gupta and Divyansh Baba were also present on the occasion.

The team comprised Sharon, Om, Shiv, Ansh, Mukul, Paras, Virat, Survival, Pratham, Mital, Ritish, Krishna, Arjun, Amit, Gillu, Eddy, Shiv and Asif Malik. Sunil Kumar was the coach.

The achievement was hailed as a proud moment for the players, coach, parents, supporters and the sporting fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir.