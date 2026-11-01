J&K wins 2 awards at IITM

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 31: J&K has won two awards at the India International Travel Mart (IITM) in Mumbai, being adjudged the Best Adventure Tourism Destination and Best Experiential Tourism Destination.

The awards recognise J&K's growing prominence as a tourism destination, particularly for adventure activities, nature-based travel and immersive tourism experiences.

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Waseem Raja, Joint Director, Tourism Kashmir, received the awards on behalf of the Department of Tourism at the two-day event, which concluded in Mumbai on Saturday.

J&K Tourism participated in the travel mart alongside several states, including Gujarat and Telangana, and private tourism stakeholders.

Its pavilion attracted hundreds of visitors, including tour operators and travel agents from Maharashtra, who showed keen interest in the region's diverse tourism offerings.

During the event, the J&K delegation, comprising Raja and Vivek Puri, Chief Executive Officer, Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority, held meetings with tourism stakeholders and prominent tour operators from Maharashtra to explore opportunities for expanding travel partnerships and attracting more visitors to the Union Territory.

The India International Travel Mart brings together tourism departments, travel operators and industry stakeholders from across the country to promote destinations and explore business opportunities.

The double recognition is expected to strengthen J&K's visibility in the domestic tourism market and reinforce its position as a destination for adventure and experiential travel.