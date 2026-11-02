J&K Win National T20 Cricket Championship For Deaf

SURAT, Nov 2: Jammu & Kashmir emerged as the champions, beating Rajasthan in the final of the IDCA 10th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026.

There were 14 participating states in the 10th edition of the championship, which marked an important milestone in the continued development of cricket for the hearing impaired in India.

By expanding its reach to new regions and bringing athletes together through structured national-level competition, the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) continues to work towards strengthening the sporting ecosystem for deaf cricketers and advancing greater recognition of their talent and achievements. (AGENCIES)