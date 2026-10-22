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Home / Latest News / J&K Wildlife Protection Department Orders Deployment Of Three Officers

J&K Wildlife Protection Department Orders Deployment Of Three Officers

JAMMU, Oct 22: Following instructions from the Chief Wildlife Warden, the Department of Wildlife Protection in the Kashmir Region has ordered the immediate deployment of three Range Officers and Foresters. ...

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Daily Excelsior
10:00 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 22: Following instructions from the Chief Wildlife Warden, the Department of Wildlife Protection in the Kashmir Region has ordered the immediate deployment of three Range Officers and Foresters.

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