Suhail Bhat

hello@suhailbhat.com

For a century we were taught our geography was a misfortune. The AI economy has quietly turned it into our single greatest asset - and the window to use it is open now.

Advertisement

For a century we were taught our geography was a misfortune. The AI economy has quietly turned it into our single greatest asset - and the window to use it is open now.

Every summer, the flights out of Srinagar carry a particular kind of passenger: a young graduate, near the top of her class, a laptop bag on one shoulder, leaving for Bengaluru or Pune because that is where the work is. We have done this for a generation - raised brilliant minds and then exported them. I was one of them. What follows is an argument that we no longer have to be.

For as long as I can remember, J&K's geography was treated as its sentence - too remote, too cold, too cut off to build anything modern. Here is what few of us have noticed: the rules have changed, and they have changed in our favour. The economy now arriving does not want flat, crowded, sun-baked metros. It wants almost exactly what we already have.

Over the past decade India quietly became the capability-centre capital of the world - the place where global companies build their products, not just support them. By Nasscom and Zinnov's latest count, India now hosts about 2,117 of these Global Capability Centres, employing 2.36 million people and earning close to 98 billion dollars a year; more than 500 of the world's 2,000 largest companies run one here. This is not a forecast - it is happening, and it is being parcelled out state by state right now. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and others have rushed out policies to claim their share; eight to ten states are already on the map. J&K is not. We are not losing this race - we have not yet entered it.

And here is the part that should stop us in our tracks. The new economy runs on artificial intelligence, and AI runs on two things in desperately short supply: clean power, and cool air to run the machines that devour it. The world's AI data centres are on course to use as much electricity this year as all of Japan, and companies are scouring the planet for green power and natural cooling sitting next to capable people - and finding almost nowhere. J&K's own estimates put our hydropower potential near 18,000 MW, only a quarter of it tapped. Our mountain air does the work of expensive cooling for free. Our graduates are young, English-speaking, and cost half of what Delhi does. The very things we were taught to resent - the cold, the distance, the rushing rivers - are what the future is hunting for. Hyderabad and Pune can pour glass campuses; they cannot pour mountains. We already have them.

There is one real objection, and we should meet it honestly. Every technology leader asks the same question first: will the connection stay up? Networks are fully restored today, but the memory of past disruptions still ends conversations. So let us turn our biggest doubt into our signature - an Internet Continuity Guarantee no other state offers: a penalty-backed promise, built on physically separate fibre routes and automatic satellite backup, that connectivity in our delivery zones holds when it matters. Name the fear, then answer it in writing.

We don't need to fight Bengaluru for thousand-seat towers. AI has made the small team mighty: the Nano-GCC - twenty to a hundred people, in leased space, hiring locally, running within weeks, no land taken and no one displaced. Picture that same graduate two years from now, building software the world depends on from a room in Srinagar - and never boarding the flight out. One such team becomes a reference; ten become a cluster; a cluster brings the rest.

I write not as a consultant, but as someone who left, spent a career building exactly these centres abroad - including the founding team of a multinational's capability centre elsewhere in India - and wants to bring that knowledge home.

The task is not of any one office; it is of all of us: to stop seeing J&K as a security headline and start seeing it as India's first Himalayan green-and-secure delivery hub. The government has said it wants private jobs that hire locally and protect land. This is precisely that. What is missing is one instrument - a GCC policy - and the nerve to move first. That policy is not a sheet of paper; it is an entry ticket to a sector already worth close to 100 billion dollars a year and still growing.

The most beautiful place I have ever seen is the one I was born in. For a hundred years that beauty drew visitors and little else. The astonishing thing about this moment is that the same valley is now, for hard engineering reasons, one of the best places on earth to build the future. We only have to see it - and move before the world's gaze drifts elsewhere. Let the next bright graduate, from Sopore or Kathua, build for the whole world. And let her do it without ever having to leave home.

(The writer is a Srinagar-born, Berlin-based senior engineering leader at a global automaker, an Indian OCI)