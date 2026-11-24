‘Proper management of properties can transform lives’

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Nov 23: Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju today praised the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its initiatives, describing it as the best-performing Waqf Board in the country.

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Speaking to reporters after inaugurating several projects undertaken by the J&K Waqf Board at revered Hazratbal Shrine here, Rijiju said that proper management of Waqf properties could improve the lives of the Muslim community, particularly the poor and needy.

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The Minister congratulated its Chairperson, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, and her team for their work. "I have seen the J&K Waqf Board, and I believe it is the best in India. The work being done by the Board has encouraged me that a Waqf Board can perform so well," he said.

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Later, Rijiju visited the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-Kashmir), where he attended the first-ever Waqf Day celebrations.

Referring to more than nine lakh Waqf properties across the country, Rijiju said their proper utilisation for community welfare could bring significant change, particularly for those in need.

"If all these Waqf properties are managed for the welfare of the Muslim community, they can transform the entire situation, particularly for those who are most in need," he said.

The Minister said the government had faced criticism over the Waqf Amendment Act but maintained that the changes were aimed at improving the management of Waqf properties.

"Several people had attempted to mislead people over the Waqf Board and the Waqf Amendment. There is freedom of speech in a democracy. But I had promised in Parliament that after the new Waqf law comes into effect, there will be a great improvement in the management of Waqf properties," he said.

Praising the functioning of the J&K Waqf Board, he said its management and operations were "number one in India".

Addressing concerns over property registration, the Minister said the government's intention was neither to take over anyone's property nor to cause hardship to poor people or orphaned children.

"The intention is not to take over anyone's land or property through the government. Our objective is to put the system in order," he said.

Rijiju acknowledged that registering several lakh properties could be challenging, particularly as the issue had remained unattended for years. "If any Muslim or any other person faces difficulty or hardship because of the law, please bring it to my notice," he said.

He stressed that proper registration and maintenance of accounts were essential for transparency and effective management, adding that Waqf properties should be used for the welfare of the poor and needy.

Rijiju said the amendments were intended to ensure unified management, empowerment, efficiency, development and transparency.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology at Kathidarwaza in Srinagar and visited its facilities. He also inaugurated a prayer hall for women, a guest house and the Waqf Revival Photo Museum at the Hazratbal shrine.

Describing the projects as a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir and the country, Rijiju praised the facilities at the nursing college and the women's prayer hall.

He said the initiatives reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of peace, prosperity and development in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the Centre would continue working towards a developed Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Viksit Bharat vision.