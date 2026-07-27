J&K Vehicleades launches all-new Brezza

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 26: J&K Vehicleades today launched Maruti Suzuki’s all-new Brezza model at its dealership in Udhampur.

The event drew a vibrant crowd of patrons, financial representatives, corporate partners, local leaders and car aficionados.

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The vehicle was formally showcased by Ritesh Sharma, AGM, J&K Bank and J&K Vehicleades CEO, Commodore HS Ishar.

They were joined by Siddharth Manhas, COO, Pramod Sharma, GM alongside premier banking allies, loyal clients and dealership staff.

Highlighting the release, Siddharth Manhas noted that the revamped Brezza represents a major leap forward within the compact SUV market.

Positioned at an appealing starting price of Rs 7.39 lakhs, the vehicle merges striking aesthetics, cutting-edge tech, top-tier safety standards and spirited driving dynamics—tailored specifically for today’s forward-thinking buyers.

He expressed strong confidence that this updated model will reinforce Maruti Suzuki’s market dominance throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

Manhas highlighted that J&K Vehicleades prioritizes a customer-first philosophy, striving to build lasting relationships through transparency and exceptional service.

Crediting their standing to decades of buyer loyalty, he committed to delivering top-tier experiences at every touchpoint.

Under the hood, the modern Brezza debuts a dynamic 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet powerplant producing 110 PS and 170 Nm of torque.

Buyers can also opt for the reliable K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine or the S-CNG variant, offering versatile performance tailored to individual preferences.

The latest lineup debuts two fresh shades, Vivacious Orange and Lustrous Beige, supplementing established options like Bluish Black, Magma Gray, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver and Pearl Arctic White.

Additionally, two-tone finishes feature Lustrous Beige, Arctic White, or Sizzling Red paired with a contrasting Bluish Black roof.