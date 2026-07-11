J&K UTLBC, PFRDA organise Atal Pension Yojana outreach programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), in collaboration with the J&K Union Territory Level Bankers’ Committee (UTLBC) and the Lead District Manager (LDM), Jammu, today organised an Atal Pension Yojana (APY) outreach programme to boost awareness and enrolment under the social security scheme for workers in the unorganised sector.

The programme, held at Country Inn, Jammu, was attended by senior officials of PFRDA, UTLBC, banks, government departments, financial institutions, Business Correspondents and other stakeholders.

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The focus was on expanding pension coverage, increasing APY enrolment and strengthening financial inclusion through coordinated efforts.

Addressing the gathering, PFRDA Assistant General Manager Ruby Vinayak Bhaosagar said the Atal Pension Yojana provides an affordable and dependable pension for the unorganised workforce.

He stressed the need for greater field-level outreach, public awareness and sustained enrolment drives so that more eligible citizens can secure financial stability after retirement.

Deputy General Manager, J&K UTLBC, Syed Aadil Bashir Andrabi said APY is an important social security scheme and urged banks to actively promote it at the grassroots level.

Officiating Deputy General Manager, SBI, Chander Mohan Bhat, highlighted the banking sector’s role in expanding the scheme’s reach and called for the active participation of all banks.

Assistant Commissioner Sania Haq Khan emphasised coordinated efforts among institutions to improve coverage under the scheme.

During the programme, PFRDA Manager Nishant Anand gave a detailed presentation on the features, eligibility and benefits of APY, including its guaranteed monthly pension after the age of 60.

Participating banks facilitated on-the-spot enrolment of new subscribers, while discussions focused on field-level challenges and best practices to improve implementation.

Banks that performed well in APY enrolment were felicitated during the event.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by J&K Bank Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head Chandrika Parihar.