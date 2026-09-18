J&K UT Yogasana Championship from Oct 5

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The Jammu & Kashmir Yogasana Sports Association will organise the 7th J&K UT Yogasana Sports Championship 2026-27 (Men & Women) from October 5 to 7 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Sehpora, Ganderbal.

The championship will be held under the authority of Yogasana Bharat and sponsored by the J&K Sports Council. Yogasana athletes from across the Union Territory will participate in the event and compete for selection for national-level participation.

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The championship will feature Sub-Junior, Junior, Senior, Senior A, Senior B and Senior C categories for both men and women. The events include Traditional Yogasana, Artistic Single, Artistic Pair, Rhythmic Pair, Artistic Group and Traditional Group.

All affiliated district associations, institutions, schools and clubs have been asked to submit entries by September 25. Participants will report on October 4 before 5 pm, while departure has been scheduled for October 8 before 11 am.